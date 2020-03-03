Super Tuesday Voters Around The Country Explain Their Picks

On Super Tuesday 2020, voters speak on their choices for U.S. president — and their reasons for voting the way they did.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

It's a day of decision for Democratic voters in 14 states today. Voters are choosing who they want to be their presidential nominee this fall.

UNIDENTIFIED VOTER #1: I voted for Joseph Biden because I don't think Bernie Sanders is electable because he is too far left.

UNIDENTIFIED VOTER #2: I voted for Michael Bloomberg 'cause I thought he was the most qualified person. He's got a record like nobody else. Nobody can compare.

UNIDENTIFIED VOTER #3: I voted for Bernie, honestly, because it's cool to have a candidate that we truly believe in, you know?

UNIDENTIFIED VOTER #4: I voted for Warren. It's not just because she's a woman, but it's also just values that she stands for. I think she kind of fights for everybody. I think she's relentless. Like, she just - she'll keep going, and I love that about her.

UNIDENTIFIED VOTER #5: Biden - I wasn't sure about him until South Carolina. It was a toss-up for me. I just really want to get Trump out of office. That's my main thing. I mean, he's caused so much damage to the United States now, and I can imagine him being there another four years. We have to get him out of office.

KELLY: Voters in Texas, Tennessee, Utah and Virginia on this Super Tuesday at the polls. We heard there from Terry Cooper, Shree Naidoo Raikatalu, Mark Pairitz, Reid Barton and Eliza Hitz.

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.