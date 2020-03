For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg faces voters for the first time today — a true test of whether his campaign has built real strength off of the massive sums of money he's spent so far.

For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters Elections For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters For Mike Bloomberg Campaign, The First Actual Test Before Voters Audio will be available later today. Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg faces voters for the first time today — a true test of whether his campaign has built real strength off of the massive sums of money he's spent so far. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor