The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Scottish Folk Singer Ed Miller Host Fiona Ritchie and Scottish folk singer Ed Miller share songs and conversation at the Swannanoa Gathering.
The Thistle & Shamrock: The Gathering With Ed Miller

Scottish folk singer Ed Miller is featured on this week's show. Brenda Ladd Photography/Courtesy of the Artist hide caption

Scottish folk singer Ed Miller is featured on this week's show.

Join host Fiona Ritchie at the Swannanoa Gathering's Traditional Song Week as she and her audience enjoy an hour in the company of Scottish folk singer Ed Miller. Through songs and conversation, Fiona and Ed follow his journey from Edinburgh, Scotland to Austin, Texas, where he has been based for many years, hosting public radio shows, performing and leading folk music tours back to his Scottish homeland.

