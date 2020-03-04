The 1A Super Tuesday Bonanza

Enlarge this image toggle caption David McNew/David McNew/Getty Images David McNew/David McNew/Getty Images

What a difference just a few days make.

At this time last week, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign appeared to be in free fall.

And then came the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.

Biden swept the South on Super Tuesday – winning more than half of the 14 states whose delegates were up for grabs.

He won in Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama, but also in Texas and Massachusetts, where he beat both Sen. Elizabeth Warren in her home state, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, who appeared to be leading there for weeks.

More than 1,300 delegates — about a third of the total — are at play on Super Tuesday, more than on any other day in the primary election.

We talked to reporters from around the country for our Super Tuesday special, including Reid Wilson, the national correspondent for The Hill, Elizabeth Landers, a D.C. correspondent for Vice News, Andrew Schneider, a politics reporter for Houston Public Media, Jeff Tiberii, capitol bureau chief for WUNC in North Carolina, Andrew Yeager, a host and reporter for WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama, Melanie Mason, a political reporter for the Los Angeles Times; Matt Stout, a political reporter for the Boston Globe; Daniella Cheslow, politics reporter at WAMU in Washington, D.C., Tim Nelson, reporter for Minnesota Public Radio and Scott Franz, Colorado state capitol reporter for KUNC.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.