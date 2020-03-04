Accessibility links
News Brief: Election Results, Stock Markets Drop, Gene-Editing Tool After Super Tuesday, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are the front-runners. U.S. financial markets fell again on concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. And, details of a new development in medicine.
Correction March 4, 2020

In this report, we incorrectly say that the Federal Reserve cut rates this week for the first time outside of a scheduled meeting. In fact, it was the first time since the financial crisis in 2008 that the Fed acted outside of a scheduled meeting.