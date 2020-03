Despite Fed's Rescue Attempt, Dow Plunges Nearly 800 Points NPR's Noel King talks to Diane Swonk, a Federal Reserve adviser and chief economist at Grant Thornton, about the Fed's decision to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Despite Fed's Rescue Attempt, Dow Plunges Nearly 800 Points Business Despite Fed's Rescue Attempt, Dow Plunges Nearly 800 Points Despite Fed's Rescue Attempt, Dow Plunges Nearly 800 Points Audio will be available later today. NPR's Noel King talks to Diane Swonk, a Federal Reserve adviser and chief economist at Grant Thornton, about the Fed's decision to cut interest rates in response to the coronavirus outbreak. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor