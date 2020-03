U.K.'s Labour Party Offers Lessons Learned To Democrats In U.S. The recent election in the United Kingdom saw the Labour Party resoundingly defeated by a populist Conservative incumbent. Some are wondering if there might be lessons for the U.S. Democratic Party.

