Daniel Mallory Ortberg on 'Something That May Shock and Discredit You' Daniel Mallory Ortberg is the writer behind Slate's Dear Prudence advice column. But now in his new book, Something That May Shock and Discredit You, Ortberg writes about something closer to home: his journey of transition from Mallory to Daniel. He talks to Sam about his relationship with religion, the power of self-knowledge and being able to fully own who you are.

Email the show at samsanders@npr.org.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is the author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You. Grace Lavery hide caption

Grace Lavery

Daniel Mallory Ortberg is the author of Something That May Shock and Discredit You.

Grace Lavery

Something That May Shock and Discredit You by Daniel Mallory Ortberg. Atria Books hide caption

Atria Books

