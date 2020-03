Voting Issues Hit California And Texas With Long Waits On Super Tuesday Some primary voters in California and Texas encountered long lines at voting locations on Super Tuesday. Officials cite mechanical problems with a new voting system and a higher-than-expected turnout.

Voting Issues Hit California And Texas With Long Waits On Super Tuesday Elections Voting Issues Hit California And Texas With Long Waits On Super Tuesday Voting Issues Hit California And Texas With Long Waits On Super Tuesday Audio will be available later today. Some primary voters in California and Texas encountered long lines at voting locations on Super Tuesday. Officials cite mechanical problems with a new voting system and a higher-than-expected turnout. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor