Episode 976: Terms Of Service

"Terms of Service" comes out of this really reasonable, well-meaning place: Companies should disclose important information to consumers so we can make informed choices. But it's gotten to a place where you basically have to be a contract lawyer with an absurd amount of free time just to keep up.

Every day on the internet, we swim through this sea of legalese — and most of us just click "Accept." But, when Jen Palmer wrote a bad review over some tchotchkes that never came, she got caught in a fine-print nightmare.

Music: "Our Holiday Romance," "5th Avenue Shopping Spree," and "I'm Just A Bill."

