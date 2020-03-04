Accessibility links
Episode 976: Terms Of Service : Planet Money An online review turns into a fine-print nightmare — until the victims fight back. | Subscribe to our weekly newsletter here.
NPR logo

Episode 976: Terms Of Service

Listen · 17:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812264543/812350486" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Episode 976: Terms Of Service

Planet Money

Episode 976: Terms Of Service

Episode 976: Terms Of Service

Listen · 17:25
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812264543/812350486" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

"Terms of Service" comes out of this really reasonable, well-meaning place: Companies should disclose important information to consumers so we can make informed choices. But it's gotten to a place where you basically have to be a contract lawyer with an absurd amount of free time just to keep up.

Every day on the internet, we swim through this sea of legalese — and most of us just click "Accept." But, when Jen Palmer wrote a bad review over some tchotchkes that never came, she got caught in a fine-print nightmare.

Music: "Our Holiday Romance," "5th Avenue Shopping Spree," and "I'm Just A Bill."

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts and NPR One.

For the finest print in economics, subscribe to our Newsletter.