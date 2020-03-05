Uncovering The CIA's Operation To Steal State Secrets For 50 years, countries all over the world bought encryption technology from a Swiss company, called Crypto AG, to protect their communications with diplomats, soldiers and spies. What they didn't know is that the firm was actually owned by the CIA and German intelligence, which rigged the encryption products so they could spy on the countries that bought them. 'Washington Post' reporter Greg Miller tells the story.



Also, film critic Justin Chang reviews the Western 'First Cow.'