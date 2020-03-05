#2010: Freedom From Perfection This week on The Best of Car Talk, Deb is extending 3-minute errands into 20-minute excursions, because her headlights won't turn off until the car warms up. Is her best fix a new switch, or loose wires and liberation? Elsewhere, the good news for Allison is that there are still sparks between her and her husband. The bad news is, we mean that literally. Also, the Click and Clack Forensics team tries to figure out why Sarah's Volvo burst into flames on her way home from its 60,000-mile service; Paul wants to take a Sawzall to his Subaru and transform it into a convertible; and, on Stump the Chumps, we find out if Bill cut the cable that was keeping his Tahoe from sinking to the bottom of a lake. All this and more, this week on the Best of Car Talk.

