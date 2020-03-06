By The Numbers

Enlarge this image toggle caption Nickolai Hammar/NPR Nickolai Hammar/NPR

In this music parody, songs with numbers in the title are rewritten to be about things related to those numbers. As Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock would say, "It takes [the only even prime number] to make a thing go right."

Heard on Dan Deacon: Deacon-structing Dan.