Accessibility links
By The Numbers In this music parody, songs with numbers in the title are rewritten to be about things related to those numbers.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.
NPR logo

By The Numbers

Listen · 8:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809650499/812895662" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
By The Numbers

By The Numbers

Heard on Ask Me Another

By The Numbers

Listen · 8:14
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/809650499/812895662" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York. Nickolai Hammar/NPR hide caption

toggle caption
Nickolai Hammar/NPR

Jonathan Coulton leads a music parody game on Ask Me Another at the Bell House in Brooklyn, New York.

Nickolai Hammar/NPR

In this music parody, songs with numbers in the title are rewritten to be about things related to those numbers. As Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock would say, "It takes [the only even prime number] to make a thing go right."

Heard on Dan Deacon: Deacon-structing Dan.

Ask Me AnotherAsk Me Another

The answer to life’s funnier questions.