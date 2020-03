Police In New Delhi Accused Of Failing To Protect Muslims Days after what many call a pogrom in India's capital, schools and mosques are charred and thousands of mostly Muslims are homeless. Hindu nationalists and police are accused of inciting violence.

Police In New Delhi Accused Of Failing To Protect Muslims Asia Police In New Delhi Accused Of Failing To Protect Muslims Police In New Delhi Accused Of Failing To Protect Muslims Audio will be available later today. Days after what many call a pogrom in India's capital, schools and mosques are charred and thousands of mostly Muslims are homeless. Hindu nationalists and police are accused of inciting violence. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor