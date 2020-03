NFL Proposal Divides Big Names And No-Names, Columnist Writes NPR's Rachel Martin talks to USA Today NFL columnist Jarrett Bell about the class struggle emerging as NFL players debate the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

NFL Proposal Divides Big Names And No-Names, Columnist Writes Sports NFL Proposal Divides Big Names And No-Names, Columnist Writes NFL Proposal Divides Big Names And No-Names, Columnist Writes Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to USA Today NFL columnist Jarrett Bell about the class struggle emerging as NFL players debate the proposed collective bargaining agreement. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor