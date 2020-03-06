Accessibility links
Weekly Wrap: Afghanistan Withdrawal, Coronavirus Fears It's an all-NPR show! Sam talks with two fellow correspondents about big stories in the news this week. Stacey Vanek Smith, co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money, tells Sam about the "coronabump" — consumer goods and services that are seeing a spike in business because of the virus outbreak. And NPR's Quil Lawrence talks about the negotiated withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years at war. Then Sam talks to Shankar Vedantam, host of NPR's Hidden Brain, about how we can keep our fears of coronavirus in perspective.
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Two shoppers in a Costco outside Seattle shop for supplies to prepare for a potential quarantine. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im hide caption

Two shoppers in a Costco outside Seattle shop for supplies to prepare for a potential quarantine.

It's an all-NPR show! Sam talks with two fellow correspondents about big stories in the news this week. Stacey Vanek Smith, co-host of NPR's The Indicator from Planet Money, looks at the "coronabump" — consumer goods and services that are seeing a spike in business because of the virus outbreak. And NPR's Quil Lawrence talks about the negotiated withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years at war. Then Sam talks to Shankar Vedantam, host of NPR's Hidden Brain, about how we can keep our fears of coronavirus in perspective.

'It's Been a Minute' is produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry, and Danny Hensel. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. Our intern is Hafsa Fathima. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin.