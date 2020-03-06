Accessibility links
Stripe: Patrick and John Collison (2018) Brothers Patrick and John Collison founded and sold their first company before they turned 20. They created software to help eBay users manage inventory online, which set them on a path to help make e-commerce frictionless. Today, John and Patrick are the founders of Stripe, a software company that used just a few lines of code to power the payment system of companies like Lyft, Warby Parker, and Target. PLUS in our post-script "How You Built That," we check back with Kirby Erdely, who saw a problem with flying beach umbrellas and developed a new kind of tent stake—with a twist.
Stripe: Patrick and John Collison (2018)

Listen · 43:13
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812853591/812863126" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
How I Built This with Guy Raz

Connor Heckert for NPR
Connor Heckert for NPR
How You Built That: Orange Screw

We check back with Kirby Erdely, who saw a problem with flying beach umbrellas and developed a new kind of tent stake—with a twist.

Listen · 4:17
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/812853591/812858722" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">