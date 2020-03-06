The News Roundup For March 6, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption MIGUEL MEDINA/MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images MIGUEL MEDINA/MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images

This week, coronavirus continued to spread across the United States. The leader of the World Health Organization said now is the time for governments to "pull out all the stops."



On Friday morning, President Trump signed an emergency funding package for the coronavirus outbreak into law. The package, worth roughly $8 billion, was approved by the Senate earlier this week.

But test kits for the disease are in short supply, and the number of deaths in the U.S. has gone from single to double digits in under a week.

And the Democratic 2020 race narrows to two main contenders – as former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign pulled a complete 180 from where it was just a week ago.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 is affecting countries around the world, especially in Italy, China, and Iran. The Iranian government is now under scrutiny for its handling of the crisis, as secret footage has leaked showing body bags lining a medical facility suggesting the situation is more dire than reported.

And some experts say the disease could cost the global box office $5 billion as the release of the new James Bond film is postponed. Fears over further outbreaks have already led to canceled concerts and sporting events around the world.

Also, a peace deal between the U.S. and the Taliban remains in limbo only days after it was signed.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Carol Lee, correspondent for NBC News; Lisa Lerer, politics reporter at The New York Times; and Nancy Marshall Genzer, senior reporter for Marketplace.

And to talk about international news, David Lawler, world news editor for Axios; Ron Nixon, international investigations editor for The Associated Press; and Jessica Donati, foreign affairs & state department reporter for The Wall Street Journal joined us.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.