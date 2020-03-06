Episode 977: Where's The Vaccine?

COVID-19 isn't the first coronavirus outbreak. It's actually the third in the past 18 years, following SARS and MERS.

And you would think that with all the drug makers in the world, at least one would have come up with a vaccine by now — because it seems like they would have a lot of customers. But the market for emergency vaccines isn't like a regular market... it's a lot weirder than that.

In this episode, we meet the guy who's supposed to save us all, we explore how vaccines are made and why they take so long to make, and why you can't just walk into Walgreens and buy one. Yet.

