Fresh Air Weekend: Novelist Louise Erdrich; 'Watergate Girl' Jill Wine-Banks

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Louise Erdrich On Her Personal Connection To Native Peoples' 'Fight For Survival': Erdrich's new novel, The Night Watchman, was inspired by her grandfather, who chaired the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa and fought a Congressional initiative to move native people off their land.

Mysterious Events Disturb A Small Brazilian Town In Genre-Busting 'Bacurau': First the town disappears from Google Maps. Then a UFO appears — and a water truck is riddled with bullet holes. Bacurau is a community portrait, a horror thriller and a work of political filmmaking.

'Watergate Girl' Offers An Inside Look At The Investigation Into Nixon: In her memoir, Jill Wine-Banks talks about confronting Nixon White House insiders on the witness stand, enduring sexism in the courtroom and how the Watergate probe differs from Trump's impeachment.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

