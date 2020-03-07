Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

All right, panelists - some questions for you about the week's news. Mo, marketers love to follow social media influencers to get advance warning of the next hot trend. A new study has found another group of people they should be watching - a group of consumers who unfailingly predict products that will what?

MO ROCCA: That will fail.

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Yes. Researchers at Northwestern University conducted a study using shopping reward card data and found there are a group of people who are consistently drawn to products that the rest of us would find terrible.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Think people who loved watermelon Oreos or thought the best season of "Game Of Thrones" was the last one.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: Do these people know they're being tracked, that they've been selected?

SAGAL: I hope they don't because the researchers have called these people - and I quote them - "harbingers of failure."

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: They just - they have, like, loser dust all over them.

SAGAL: Exactly. They found their track record of picking failed items so reliable that a newly introduced product was statistically less likely to survive if these people liked it.

DEMI ADEJUYIGBE: Let's hope they don't listen to this.

FAITH SALIE: Wait. Were there really watermelon Oreos?

SAGAL: I can't say for sure that I know.

SALIE: OK.

(LAUGHTER)

ROCCA: So these people just have a soundtrack following them of, like, wah, wah (ph).

SAGAL: Exactly.

(LAUGHTER)

ADEJUYIGBE: Someone in this audience is, like, wait, I loved those Oreos. They're, like, uh-oh.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I know. It's not just retail products. The study looked at campaign donations and found that zip codes...

SALIE: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Where a large number of harbingers live tended to donate more money to candidates who ended up losing.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: This is all true. Amy Klobuchar could've dropped out weeks ago and saved so much money...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...If she'd only noticed that all her supporters were wearing MC Hammer pants.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOVE TRASH")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Oscar The Grouch, singing) Oh, I love trash - anything dirty or dingy or dusty, anything ragged or rotten or rusty. Yes, I love trash.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists celebrate Mother's Day early in our Bluff the Listener. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We're playing this week with Faith Salie, Mo Rocca and Demi Adejuyigbe. And here again is your host at the Chase Bank Auditorium in downtown Chicago, Peter Sagal.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill.

(LAUGHTER)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.