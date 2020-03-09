100-Year-Old North Carolina Woman's Birthday Wish: Go To Jail

Sheriff's deputies showed up at Ruth Bryant's nursing home, arrested her, handcuffed her to her walker and threw her in the slammer. Bryant had a mug shot taken and was back home in time for cake.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ruth Bryant just turned 100 years old. And in all that time, she never went to jail, which bothered her. Sheriff's deputies in Person County, N.C., helped out. WRAL reports they showed up at her nursing home. They arrested her on a charge of indecent exposure, handcuffed her to her walker and threw her in the slammer. Bryant was in on all of this. She had a mug shot taken. And she even made it home in time for cake.

