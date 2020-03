Pixar's Latest Adventure Is The Animated Film 'Onward' NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Claudia Puig of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association about the new animated film Onward — two teenage elves set off on a magical quest to bring back their dad.

Pixar's Latest Adventure Is The Animated Film 'Onward' Review Movie Reviews Pixar's Latest Adventure Is The Animated Film 'Onward' Pixar's Latest Adventure Is The Animated Film 'Onward' Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Claudia Puig of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association about the new animated film Onward — two teenage elves set off on a magical quest to bring back their dad. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor