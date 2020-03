A Glimpse Of Life In Seattle Under Coronavirus Alert In Seattle in the time of coronavirus, every day brings unsettling decisions. Ride the bus? Go to Starbucks? How about pre-natal yoga class? Several women at a recent session shared their concerns.

A Glimpse Of Life In Seattle Under Coronavirus Alert National A Glimpse Of Life In Seattle Under Coronavirus Alert A Glimpse Of Life In Seattle Under Coronavirus Alert Audio will be available later today. In Seattle in the time of coronavirus, every day brings unsettling decisions. Ride the bus? Go to Starbucks? How about pre-natal yoga class? Several women at a recent session shared their concerns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor