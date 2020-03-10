Company's Search For The Next Cadbury Bunny Is Almost Over

It's down to finalists but there are no bunnies. There's Ginger the hamster and a duck named Dilly Bar Dabbler. There's a dog called Lieutenant Dan — the hound lost his hind legs shortly after birth.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Cadbury chocolate company is looking for the next Cadbury bunny to be a mascot for its chocolate eggs. It's down to a few finalists; none of them are actually bunnies. There's a hamster named Ginger and a duck named Dilly Bar Dabbler, and there is a dog called Lieutenant Dan. The hound lost his hind legs shortly after birth. He hops around fine on his front legs. He's got a set of wheels, and he looks great in a set of bunny ears.

