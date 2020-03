China's President Xi Jinping Visits Wuhan, Coronavirus Epicenter It's the Chinese leaders first visit to Wuhan since the coronavirus outbreak began. There are indications China plans to lift some travel restrictions around Wuhan after the area was locked down.

It's the Chinese leaders first visit to Wuhan since the coronavirus outbreak began. There are indications China plans to lift some travel restrictions around Wuhan after the area was locked down.