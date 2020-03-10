Accessibility links
Desmond Meade worked his way up from drug addiction and homelessness to law school, but when his wife ran for office in Florida he had a rude awakening. "It hit me like a ton of bricks...I cant even vote for my wife" he said.

Blocked from the Ballot: Individuals with Felony Convictions

1A

The Cook County Jail in Chicago is the largest of its kind in the country. Here, inmates participate in a chess tournament. Scott Olson/Scott Olson/Getty Images hide caption

Six states head to the polls today to vote in the so-called "Big Tuesday" primaries.

But thousands of people living in those states won't be casting a ballot, because their right to vote has been stripped away. We're talking about citizens convicted of felonies.

The laws around voting rights for convicted felons vary state by state. But it's estimated that over six million Americans have been barred from voting because of felony convictions.

Today, we're kicking off a new series called "Blocked from the Ballot."

Every Tuesday in March, we'll spotlight a different part of the U.S. population that won't have a say in who is elected president in November.

To talk about the issue of disenfranchisement, we spoke with Myrna Pérez, director of Voting Rights and Elections for NYU's Brennan Center for Justice; and Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.