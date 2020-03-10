Blocked from the Ballot: Individuals with Felony Convictions

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scott Olson/Scott Olson/Getty Images Scott Olson/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Six states head to the polls today to vote in the so-called "Big Tuesday" primaries.

But thousands of people living in those states won't be casting a ballot, because their right to vote has been stripped away. We're talking about citizens convicted of felonies.

The laws around voting rights for convicted felons vary state by state. But it's estimated that over six million Americans have been barred from voting because of felony convictions.

Today, we're kicking off a new series called "Blocked from the Ballot."

Every Tuesday in March, we'll spotlight a different part of the U.S. population that won't have a say in who is elected president in November.

To talk about the issue of disenfranchisement, we spoke with Myrna Pérez, director of Voting Rights and Elections for NYU's Brennan Center for Justice; and Desmond Meade, president of the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.