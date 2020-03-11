Half-Eaten Cookie Found In Old Manuscript At Cambridge University

A librarian opened up a rare book from the 16th century and found a chocolate chip cookie. The library says that it's happy to provide bookmarks, and tweeted: "Please don't use baked goods."

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. A librarian at Cambridge University opened up a rare book from the 16th century. You might expect to find some crumbs in an old manuscript, right? She found a cookie - chocolate chip, half-eaten. Who eats just half a cookie? Well, anyway, the librarian guesses this cookie could've come from the school that donated the book 50 years ago. The library wrote online it is happy to provide bookmarks, but, quote, "please don't use baked goods."

