U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast New York has implemented a containment zone around New Rochelle, where coronavirus cases have been diagnosed. In Washington state, employees at 10 long-term care facilities have tested positive.

U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast National U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast U.S. Coronavirus Cases Are Reported Coast To Coast Audio will be available later today. New York has implemented a containment zone around New Rochelle, where coronavirus cases have been diagnosed. In Washington state, employees at 10 long-term care facilities have tested positive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor