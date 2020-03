WHO: Everyone Should Learn To Recognize Coronavirus Symptoms As more coronavirus cases are reported, people experiencing symptoms may wonder: Do I have it? Until testing becomes more widely available, these people may not get a definitive answer.

WHO: Everyone Should Learn To Recognize Coronavirus Symptoms Health WHO: Everyone Should Learn To Recognize Coronavirus Symptoms WHO: Everyone Should Learn To Recognize Coronavirus Symptoms Audio will be available later today. As more coronavirus cases are reported, people experiencing symptoms may wonder: Do I have it? Until testing becomes more widely available, these people may not get a definitive answer. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor