Salvador Dalí Artwork Found At North Carolina Thrift Store

The ignored piece of art, priced somewhere between $10 to $50, turned out to be a 1950s woodcut print that was created and signed by Spanish surrealist painter Salvador Dalí.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Wendy Hawkins is a thrift shop volunteer on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. The shop gets a lot of rummage from old beach houses. And one day, Hawkins saw an engraving among the artwork. It was dusty, but she knew it was something special. An expert identified it as a Salvador Dali original. Not just any old Dali, though - the artist himself had signed it with a purple pencil. It sold for $1,200, and proceeds will go to charity.

