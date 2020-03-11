Coronavirus: All Work and No Play

Enlarge this image toggle caption ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image ROBYN BECK/ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image

The number of known coronavirus cases has passed 1,000 in the United States. And as public health experts keep reminding us, testing is lagging, so the actual number of infections is almost certainly much higher.

Last evening, at the White House, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci made it clear to Americans that mitigating coronavirus now means life needs to change.

Schools are closing, sports are being played to empty bleachers, meetings and conventions are being cancelled, and businesses across the country are adapting to a new reality.

How does business change when staying apart is the best strategy? And what happens to workers when business, inevitably, slows down?

We talk about coronavirus and its impact on businesses large and small with Emanuele Nigro, owner of Osteria 57, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan; Pamela Loprest, senior fellow and labor economist in the Income and Benefits Policy Center at the Urban Institute; and John Chuang, CEO of Aquent, a creative staffing agency specializing in temporary work.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.