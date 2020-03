Live From The HIBT Summit: Stacy Madison of Stacy's Pita Chips

Our ninth episode from the 2019 How I Built This Summit features Stacy Madison, co-founder of Stacy's Pita Chips.

In this live conversation with Guy, Stacy explains how pita chips became a passion--even though they didn't start out that way.

