Bassist Linda May Han Oh Is A Musician Rooted In Curiosity

Linda Oh
Becky Harlan/NPR
Becky Harlan/NPR

"I think a part of growth in general is being comfortable in your own skin," Linda May Han Oh says, "and being comfortable with really who you are."

What that means in her case is manifold: A jazz bassist of undeniable authority, with the working affiliations to show for it; a Malaysia-born, Australia-raised resident of Harlem, N.Y.; a composer-orchestrator of burgeoning stature; an artist working to change perceptions of "women in jazz," both through positive action and just by being her bad self.

Jazz Night in America spends this episode delving into Oh's unique background and broadminded musical intentions. We'll hear music performed by her hybrid chamber-jazz ensemble Aventurine, recorded live at NPR's Studio One in Washington, D.C. — a companion to the captivating concert film we shared last fall.

Musicians:

Linda May Han Oh: acoustic and electric bass; Greg Ward: soprano and alto saxophones; Matt Mitchell: piano; Ches Smith: drums; Fung Chern Hwei: violin; Curtis Stewart: violin; Benni von Gutzeit: viola; Jeremy Harman: cello.

Set List:

  • "Song Yue Rao (Moon in the Pines)"
  • "Yoda"
  • "Ebony"
  • "Lucid Lullaby"
  • "The Sirens Are Wailing"
  • "Au Privave" (Charlie Parker; arr. Linda May Han Oh)

All songs written by Linda May Han Oh unless otherwise noted.

Credits:

Writer and Producer: Alex Ariff; Senior Producer: Katie Simon; Host: Christian McBride; Project Manager: Suraya Mohamed; Music Engineer: Andy Huether, assisted by James Willetts.; Tech Director: David Tallacksen; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann and Gabrielle Armand; Senior Director of NPR Music: Lauren Onkey.

