Accessibility links
Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage Listen to country star Tyler Childers perform songs from his albums Country Squire and Purgatory on Mountain Stage.
Special Series

Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting presents live concerts: folk, country and the blues
Enlarge this image

Tyler Childers on Mountain Stage. Jim Downard/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption
Jim Downard/Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers on Mountain Stage.

Jim Downard/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Tyler Childers On Mountain StageWest Virginia Public Broadcasting

Tyler Childers On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/814616028/815043096" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Dave Lavender

The country star Tyler Childers, a native of nearby Lawrence County, Ky., passes through Mountain Stage on the program's 36th anniversary.

From the same fertile Kentucky music scene that gave us kindred country spirits like Ricky Skaggs and Larry Cordle, Childers' profile has grown exponentially since his first appearance on Mountain Stage in 2015.

A once bow tie-wearing kid singing songs wise beyond his years, Childers armed himself early in his career with an all-star band from neighboring Huntington, W.Va., where his musical career took hold. Together, they quickly built credentials at bars, clubs and various festivals throughout the region.

Introducing Childers at the December show, which sold out in minutes, host Larry Groce said he knew two things when he first heard him in 2014: "Number one, I wanted to get him on Mountain Stage and number two, I knew the potential for him was unlimited — and that has been proven."

Fresh off the launch of Country Squire, his RCA Records debut that earned a 2020 Grammy nomination, Childers and the band immediately started "turning those songs into 2x4s," nail-gunning "Country Squire," "Bus Route" and the gospel-soaked "Creeker" with a workman-like ethic of spit, polish and precision. That last song — and really all of Childers' offerings — came served with an earnest mountain-hewn urgency that landed like The Stanley Brothers giving a Pentecostal altar call.

After a quick "thank you," Childers and his blue-collar band dug the heels of their work boots back into this hearty 10-song set with "All Your'n," the keyboard soaked love song and single from Country Squire, before offering up two masterfully-written songs from his previous album Purgatory: "Feathered Indians" and "Born Again."

Showcasing why Childers and the band have rocked festivals from Bonnaroo to Lollapalooza, guitarists James Barker and Justin Wells let their amplifiers bleed, rolling clean from "Born Again" into their fuzz-rippling raucous take on "Tulsa Turnaround," the rare 1971 gem by Kenny Rogers and The First Edition. Then they downshifted into the quiet, emotional build-up of "Shake The Frost," one of Childers' many songs that often gets the audience's heartfelt sing-a-long treatment.

After "Matthew," a bluegrass song about his brother-in-law, Childers stood alone on the stage, staring into and shouting down the double barrel-blasting of pain found in "Nose on the Grindstone," field dressing the guts of the opioid epidemic down to the bone.

Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps are on tour with fellow Kentucky artist Sturgill Simpson through May. Childers and his non-profit Hope In the Hills will present the third annual Healing Appalachia concert on Sept. 26, 2020 at the State Fair of West Virginia. Proceeds go to non-profit groups fighting opioid addiction in Appalachia.

Set List:

  • "Country Squire"
  • "Bus Route
  • "Creeker"
  • "All Your'n"
  • "Feathered Indians"
  • "Born Again"
  • "Tulsa Turnaround"
  • "Shake the Frost"
  • "Matthew"
  • "Nose On The Grindstone"

All songs written by Tyler Childers except "Tulsa Turnaround," written by Alex Harvey and Larry Collins.

Musicians:

Tyler Childers: vocal and acoustic guitar; Craig Berletic: bass; Rod Elkins: drums; James Barker: electric guitar, pedal steel; Jesse Wells: fiddle, mandolin, baritone; Chase Lewis: keys.

[+] read more[-] less
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

More From Mountain Stage

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Acclaimed songwriter Eliza Gilkyson made her eighth visit to Mountain Stage to perform songs from her 2018 album, Secularia.

Eliza Gilkyson On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/811304482/811317758" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Greg Brown On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Greg Brown On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Mountain Stage veteran Greg Brown returns with his signature, homespun Americana.

Greg Brown On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/808972187/808981114" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Po' Ramblin' Boys stopped by the Mountain Stage to share songs from Toil, Tears & Trouble, the band's 2019 debut.

The Po' Ramblin' Boys On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/807074058/807077626" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Stephen Kellogg returns to Mountain Stage to share songs from his latest solo album, Objects In The Mirror.

Stephen Kellogg On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/804960946/805193953" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Singer and songwriter Anna Tivel performs songs off her album The Question at Mountain Stage.

Anna Tivel On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/802959738/802982830" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Peter Case On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Peter Case On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

American songwriting luminary and Mountain Stage veteran Peter Case returns to the show with more of his original stories and songs packed with wry humor and searing details.

Peter Case On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/800390012/800424213" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser/Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Irish quartet The Jeremiahs brings their urban Irish folk to Mountain Stage.

The Jeremiahs On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/798488685/798611964" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Andrew Adkins On Mountain Stage
Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Andrew Adkins On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

In this set, West Virginia singer-songwriter Andrew Adkins didn't take long to flex his bluegrass muscles. His music has always comfortably saddled a line between traditionalist and progressive.

Andrew Adkins On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/796953474/796977807" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

Mandolin Orange Melody Gwilliam/Courtesy of Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Melody Gwilliam/Courtesy of Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The folk duo of Andrew Marlin and Emily Frantz are joined by some friends for a full-band performances of a few songs off their sixth release, Tides of a Teardrop.

Mandolin Orange On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/794342032/794673925" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
San Fermin On Mountain Stage

San Fermin Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage hide caption

toggle caption Brian Blauser /Mountain Stage

Mountain Stage

San Fermin On Mountain Stage

West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based indie pop orchestra San Fermin made its second appearance on Mountain Stage on the last night of an extensive tour promoting the first of two companion albums.

San Fermin On Mountain Stage

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/789285665/789301740" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Back To Top