NBA Calls Off Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus The NBA announced Wednesday night that it is suspending its entire season. That decision came after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19.

NBA Calls Off Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus NBA Calls Off Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus NBA Calls Off Season After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus Audio will be available later today. The NBA announced Wednesday night that it is suspending its entire season. That decision came after a Utah Jazz player preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor