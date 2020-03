Coronavirus Adds Another Challenge To Beleagured 2020 Census The Census Bureau is relying on public participation in the 2020 census to produce accurate data about the country. But earning the public's trust has been especially difficult this time around.

Coronavirus Adds Another Challenge To Beleagured 2020 Census National Coronavirus Adds Another Challenge To Beleagured 2020 Census Coronavirus Adds Another Challenge To Beleagured 2020 Census Audio will be available later today. The Census Bureau is relying on public participation in the 2020 census to produce accurate data about the country. But earning the public's trust has been especially difficult this time around. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor