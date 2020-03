Apartment Dwellers At New Complex Benefit From Rooftop Solar Panels A Utah company is expanding the solar panel business to apartment complexes, where renters can benefit from renewable energy usually reserved for individual homes.

A Utah company is expanding the solar panel business to apartment complexes, where renters can benefit from renewable energy usually reserved for individual homes.