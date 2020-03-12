Weekly Wrap: Everything Is Canceled, Here Are Some Distractions

The coronavirus may force you to stay at home for the next few weeks, but here's how to successfully wait out a pandemic. Bob Mondello, film critic for NPR, tells Sam what movies to catch up on while self-quarantined, with some tips for film-watching etiquette. And with more people working from home, Barrie Hardymon, senior editor at Weekend Edition, recommends shows, movies and games both parents and kids can enjoy. Then, Sam talks to Edgar Ortiz, a student at Berea College in Kentucky. Like millions of American students, Ortiz is facing the closure of his campus and preparing to finish the semester online. Sam also talks to reporter Trish Murphy, host of podcast Seattle Now, about what it's like to see an empty Seattle ⁠— America's coronavirus epicenter.

