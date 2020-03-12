Coronavirus: School's Out
Coronavirus: School's Out
The World Health Organization called COVID-19 a global pandemic yesterday. President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, announced more travel bans, and sent markets plummeting.
Meanwhile, across the country, more than 1,200 K-12 schools have closed or are scheduled to close. All in an effort to try and stem community spread of COVID-19.
More than 850,000 K-12 students will be affected by these closures – including students who rely on schools for meals, or may be homeless. College students also face uncertainty.
We discuss how COVID-19 is affecting schools across the country with Candace Pinn, kindergarten teacher at Barnard Early Childhood Center in New Rochelle, New York; Cory Turner, senior editor for NPR's education team; Jeffrey Young, senior editor for EdSurge; and Anthony Abraham Jack, assistant professor of education and junior fellow at Harvard University.
Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.