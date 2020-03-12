Accessibility links
Coronavirus: School's Out "There are also very real public health concerns for sending kids home," NPR's Cory Turner points out. He says food insecurity and housing insecurity are huge issues facing students and families.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.
NPR logo

Coronavirus: School's Out

Listen · 34:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815051168/815052617" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Coronavirus: School's Out

1A

Coronavirus: School's Out

Coronavirus: School's Out

Listen · 34:41
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815051168/815052617" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Towson University students remove their belongings out of the dorms as the school shut down days before the start of the scheduled spring break on March 11, 2020 in Towson, Maryland. Universities across the nation have closed through spring break as the novel Coronavirus spreads. Rob Carr/Rob Carr/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Rob Carr/Rob Carr/Getty Images

Towson University students remove their belongings out of the dorms as the school shut down days before the start of the scheduled spring break on March 11, 2020 in Towson, Maryland. Universities across the nation have closed through spring break as the novel Coronavirus spreads.

Rob Carr/Rob Carr/Getty Images

The World Health Organization called COVID-19 a global pandemic yesterday. President Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office, announced more travel bans, and sent markets plummeting.

Meanwhile, across the country, more than 1,200 K-12 schools have closed or are scheduled to close. All in an effort to try and stem community spread of COVID-19.

More than 850,000 K-12 students will be affected by these closures – including students who rely on schools for meals, or may be homeless. College students also face uncertainty.

We discuss how COVID-19 is affecting schools across the country with Candace Pinn, kindergarten teacher at Barnard Early Childhood Center in New Rochelle, New York; Cory Turner, senior editor for NPR's education team; Jeffrey Young, senior editor for EdSurge; and Anthony Abraham Jack, assistant professor of education and junior fellow at Harvard University.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.