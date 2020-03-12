Stocks Enter Bear Market. What Does It Mean?

Nothing lasts forever — not even a stock market that keeps going up, up and up.

This week, just days after its 11-year anniversary, investors unceremoniously said goodbye to the longest-running bull market in history.

Then the bears took over.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average entered bear market territory when it tumbled more than 20% from the record it had just set on Feb. 12. And, as of Thursday, the blue chip index was down nearly 8,400 points — a stunning 28% — from that high point.

A bear market is defined as a period in which the major stock indexes drop by 20% or more from a recent high point and remain that low for at least a few months.

The two worst bear markets in history — during the Great Depression and the Great Recession — produced cumulative losses of 83% and 51%, respectively.

Analysts like to say that the stock market is not the economy. But a bear market reflects concerns and anxieties about the economy, and at times a bear market is accompanied by a recession. A recession is when the economy experiences two or more consecutive quarters of decline.

As to the origin of bulls and bears when referring to the market, Invesopedia says: