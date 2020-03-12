Are You Affected By Coronavirus-Related Layoffs Or Pay Cuts?

Has the coronavirus outbreak affected your employment or income? The pandemic's economic impact is starting to prompt layoffs, furloughs and pay cuts for many U.S. workers. Are you one of them?

Please share your story with us below or fill out the form here. Someone from NPR may contact you for a potential interview.

