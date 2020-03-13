Damian Kulash Jr.: How Can We Reimagine The Creative Process?

Part 1 of the TED Radio Hour episode Circular

About Damian Kulash's TED Talk

Imagine surrounding yourself with images and sounds, in order to set old ideas in a new context. OK Go's Damian Kulash describes the process that has inspired the band's hits and viral videos.

About Damian Kulash

An elaborate treadmill dance, a car with robotic arms that plays over 1000 instruments, popping paint filled balloons in a zero-gravity airplane... these are some of the ideas that Damian Kulash and his band OK Go have come up with for their music videos.

The rock band, which formed in 1998, have become famous for making quirky and inventive videos to accompany their music. Collectively, they have sold more than a million albums and their videos have been viewed over 250 million times.