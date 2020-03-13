Accessibility links
Michael Tubbs: What Does It Take To Transform A Struggling City? Michael Tubbs has been saying "reinvent Stockton" since he was elected. Having grown up in Stockton himself, Tubbs takes a community-oriented approach to creating positive change in the city.

Michael Tubbs: What Does It Take To Transform A Struggling City?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Reinvention.

About Michael Tubb's TED Talk

Michael Tubbs has been saying "reinvent Stockton" since he ran for city council. Having grown up in Stockton himself, Tubbs takes a community-oriented approach to creating positive change in the city.

About Michael Tubb

Michael Tubbs is currently serving as the 82nd mayor of Stockton, California. Tubbs was elected in 2016, becoming the youngest mayor in Stockton's history and its first African-American mayor.

Before becoming mayor, Michael Tubbs served as Stockton's District 6 City Councilmember. Elected at age 22 in 2013, he became one of the youngest City Councilmembers in the country. As a councilmember, Tubbs created the Reinvent South Stockton Coalition, and helped to lead the city out of bankruptcy.

Tubbs holds a BA and MA from Stanford University with honors.

