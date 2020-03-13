Dow Expected To Open Up More Than 1,100 Points

Could this be a happy Friday the 13th on Wall Street?

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is expected to jump more than 1,100 points, as signaled by the futures market. Both the Dow and the S&P 500 index are expected to open up more than 5%.

That comes just one day after the blue chip stock index posted its biggest drop since the Black Monday crash of 1987.

European stock indexes soared more than 8% Friday.

Investors are looking for positive signs on the the coronavirus pandemic.

Congress is getting closer to passing a measure to help cushion the blow of the virus, which has shut down many parts of the U.S. economy. And the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have announced aggressive steps to help banks and other businesses.

Major stock indexes are down at least 27% from their recent record highs. The Dow is down has fallen nearly 8,400 points since Feb. 12.