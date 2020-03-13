Accessibility links
Livestream: Trump Coronavirus Press Conference President Trump is holding a news conference Friday afternoon; there are multiple reports that he plans to declare a national emergency. Watch his remarks live beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak
NPR logo WATCH: Trump To Discuss Coronavirus Amid Growing Crisis, Scrutiny Of His Response

WATCH: Trump To Discuss Coronavirus Amid Growing Crisis, Scrutiny Of His Response

Enlarge this image

President Trump speaks during a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team on March 9. Trump is holding another press conference on the topic Friday afternoon. Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump speaks during a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force team on March 9. Trump is holding another press conference on the topic Friday afternoon.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump will address the nation Friday afternoon amid growing concern about the coronavirus outbreak across the United States and with multiple reports that he plans to declare a national emergency.

Watch the press conference; Trump is set to begin shortly.

The president declined to say on Thursday whether he would make the declaration, an action that would help ease the distribution of federal funds to help state and local governments during national catastrophes.

"We have very strong emergency powers under the Stafford Act," Trump said Thursday in the Oval Office. "I have it memorized, practically, as to the powers in that act. And if I need to do something, I'll do it."

Trump Administration Announces Measures To Speed Coronavirus Testing

Shots - Health News

Trump Administration Announces Measures To Speed Coronavirus Testing

The Stafford Act is a 1988 federal law that allows for assistance to states and localities during a disaster or emergency.

The coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the nation as fears are causing school closures and sports cancellations. Mass crowds are rushing to local stores to stockpile basic goods and finding some empty shelves.

Employing the Stafford Act would give the Federal Emergency Management Agency access to $40 billion in disaster relief funds to assist state and local governments responding to the virus.

Prisons And Jails Worry About Becoming Coronavirus 'Incubators'

The Coronavirus Crisis

Prisons And Jails Worry About Becoming Coronavirus 'Incubators'

The money during a pandemic can be used for emergency medical care, food and medicine.

The money would also be in addition to the $8.3 billion provided by an emergency spending bill Trump signed on March 6.

Trump tweeted about the press conference as White House officials continued to negotiate with lawmakers on a bill that could help mitigate the economic impact of the virus.

The novel coronavirus, first detected at the end of 2019, has caused a global pandemic.
Special Series

The Coronavirus Crisis

Everything you need to know about the global outbreak