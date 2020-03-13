Accessibility links
Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music Help settle your jangled nerves, slow your heart rate and string up a little hammock for your soul with 6 hours of calming music.

NPR Music Playlists
NPR logo

Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music

Listen · 6:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815457669/815916458" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music

Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music

Heard on All Things Considered

Isle Of Calm: Stream 6 Hours Of Soothing Music

Listen · 6:01
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/815457669/815916458" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
Enlarge this image

Julie Byrne on the cover of 2017's Not Even Happiness. Her song "Natural Blue" begins our playlist of soothing music. Courtesy of Ba Da Bing! Records hide caption

toggle caption
Courtesy of Ba Da Bing! Records

Julie Byrne on the cover of 2017's Not Even Happiness. Her song "Natural Blue" begins our playlist of soothing music.

Courtesy of Ba Da Bing! Records

Let's face it: These are anxious times, and many of the comforts, routines and distractions that make daily life easier — sports, church services, musical theater, late-night social gatherings, you name it — are being scaled back or canceled due to fears about the spread of coronavirus. So many of us are feeling the stress of uncertainty and, in many cases, isolation.

Calma: A Meditative Playlist For A Challenging Time

Alt.Latino

Calma: A Meditative Playlist For A Challenging Time

NPR Music's staff is no different. So when someone asked us to list the songs we turn to when we need calm, a huge playlist poured out. Encompassing classical, folk, jazz, ambient, pop, blues, soul, hip-hop, indie-rock and more, the block of music we're calling "Isle of Calm" is there to help settle your jangled nerves, slow your heart rate and string up a little hammock for your soul. We hope you enjoy it — there'll be much more to come as we get through these next few weeks together.

You can stream this playlist via Spotify.

NPR Music Playlists