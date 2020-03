Louisiana Delays April Presidential Primary Over Viral Outbreak Louisiana is postponing its primary vote in April due to the coronavirus outbreak. NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Louisiana Secretary of State R. Kyle Ardoin about the decision.

