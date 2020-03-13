Episode 979: Medicine For The Economy

President Trump just declared a national emergency. It was the second presidential address about COVID-19 this week.

On Wednesday, the President offered his plans for the economy. He called for funds to provide low-interest loans to small businesses, to expand paid sick leave, and to delay tax day for certain people and businesses. He also called for a payroll tax cut which, while we don't have specific numbers, could be a massive amount of money.

It was a huge week with huge proposals, and that got us thinking... are those the right proposals? So, we called up three of the smartest people we know — three economists who have studied, or even been present for, some of the greatest moments of economic crisis — to help us understand what our country should do.

