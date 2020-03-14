Not My Job: We Quiz Big Boi On Professional Moving Services

We recorded the show in Atlanta, Ga., this week and so we've invited Big Boi — Grammy-winning rapper and producer and Atlanta resident — to play our quiz. The game will be called "I like the way you move ... my stuff." Three questions for the man behind "The Way You Move" about professional moving services.

Click the audio link above to find out how he does.